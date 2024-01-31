EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilfield fire that caused toxic smoke alert under investigation

    The fire that prompted an alert on Tuesday asking residents in east-central Alberta to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke is under investigation.

    Just after 5:15 p.m., the County of Minburn asked people to head indoors and close windows and doors due to toxic smoke being produced by a crude-oil fire involving four tanks near Mannville.

    The County of Minburn Fire Department, with the help of other fire crews from the area, evacuated the lease site.

    "The fire departments engaged in defensive cooling of the unaffected oil tanks while awaiting the private contractor’s arrival," the county said in a release. "Once they arrived, private water haulers were sourced to assist in the water shuttle and a suppression plan was made and carried out."

    The fire was extinguished around 9 p.m., about two hours after the alert was cancelled.

    The cause is under investigation and the Alberta Energy Regulator is overseeing cleaning efforts.

    Mannville is located 155 kilometres east of Edmonton.

