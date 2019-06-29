The Old Strathcona Farmers Market has implemented a “vendor verification” system to ensure the authenticity of products being sold.

The process sees a third-party reviewer go out to the base of operations for every vendor and check they are meeting the criteria to sell at the market.

“We want every customer that walks into our market to feel confident that they’re getting what they’re being sold,” said Donna Lohstraeter, market CEO.

“That it’s grown Alberta, that it’s made in Alberta, that it’s handcrafted by the artisan, that it is fed by the farmer who is bringing the product to the market.”

Vendors will receive a plaque signalling their verification at the end of the process.

According to the market, no vendor has failed the process yet.

Lohstraeter said the response from shoppers has been promising.

“They were really thrilled that we’ve gone that extra step to give them that level of assurance. They’re happy that we’ve done this.”

The Old Strathcona Farmers Market advertises 97 per cent of its products come directly from the vendors who sell them.