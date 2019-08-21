West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace will become a court kingdom in September with two major international 3x3 basketball tournaments scheduled at the shopping centre.

The International Basketball Federation, or FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, will make its Western Canada debut on Sept. 21 and 22, ahead of the second annual FIBA 3x3 Challenger men’s tournament scheduled the next weekend.

“Team Edmonton is comprised of men and women who have committed themselves to battle for a spot in the Olympics in 2020,” said ABA Executive Director Paul Sir. “It is ABA's goal to offer two weekends that invite and involve the community, as well as showcasing the finest 3x3 talent in the world.”

The tournament will have Olympic implications, as teams compete to earn a spot in the Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament in the spring.

The tournaments will feature numerous Edmonton Olympic hopefuls, including Steve Sir and Katherine Plouffe, who played for Team Canada’s Olympic basketball team in Rio.

“I have no experience of doing a first-ever games,” Plouffe said. “Being at the Olympic Games in Rio, it’s an amazing environment and I can’t imagine how elated it’s going to be to qualify for the first ever games [for 3x3 basketball].”

The ABA said it’s focusing on making Edmonton the premiere destination for 3x3 basketball. The organization was pleasantly surprised to find out Edmonton would be hosting the women’s event only two weeks ago, as the event was originally supposed to be held in Italy.

Officials are calling it a prime opportunity to showcase and grow the sport.

“From going overseas every time to play in a tournament to having it in my hometown is pretty exciting,” Plouffe said.

“The event last year with the men’s was fantastic,” Team Edmonton’s Steve Sir said. “Adding the women’s element shows just how 3x3 is becoming in the world.”

The ABA said the two events will feel like a small festival, as there is also a FIBA 3x3 satellite event featuring 12 Canadian teams competing for the chance to qualify for a tournament in South Korea in October.