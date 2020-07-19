Advertisement
One dead after car collides with moose
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 11:06AM MDT
Emergency crews responded to a collision on the QEII highway near Ponoka on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A man is dead after his vehicle collided with a moose on the QEII highway on Saturday.
The collision happened in the northbound lanes, just south of the turnoff to Ponoka at around 10:30 p.m.
RCMP confirmed that the driver was killed but are not releasing any other details at this time.