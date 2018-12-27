

One person has died and two other people have been injured after an explosion at a business in Nisku on Thursday morning.

The explosion happened around 8:15 a.m. at Ja-Co Welding on Eighth Street in Nisku.

Alberta Health Services says one person was declared dead at the scene, and two people were taken to hospital – one in life-threatening condition and one in stable condition.

A press release from Leduc RCMP describes the deceased as a man in his 40s.

The sound of the explosion could be felt in Nisku and Beaumont.

Everyone else got out of the building and is accounted for.

According to a spokesperson from Leduc County Fire Services, the fire is almost out.

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.