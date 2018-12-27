Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One dead and two injured in explosion at Nisku welding business: AHS
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 9:13AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 6:27PM MST
One person has died and two other people have been injured after an explosion at a business in Nisku on Thursday morning.
The explosion happened around 8:15 a.m. at Ja-Co Welding on Eighth Street in Nisku.
Alberta Health Services says one person was declared dead at the scene, and two people were taken to hospital – one in life-threatening condition and one in stable condition.
A press release from Leduc RCMP describes the deceased as a man in his 40s.
The sound of the explosion could be felt in Nisku and Beaumont.
Everyone else got out of the building and is accounted for.
According to a spokesperson from Leduc County Fire Services, the fire is almost out.
Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.