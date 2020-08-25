EDMONTON -- The province confirmed another 77 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.

The latest victim of the disease is a man in his 80s in the Edmonton area who was not living in a care facility, according to Alberta Health.

It drives the death total to 235 and the total number of infections in Alberta to 13,083 since the pandemic began, with 1,134 of those infections currently active.

The active rate in the province fell from 1,172 the previous day, though Edmonton's active infections rose from 567 to 608.

The capital city remains on Alberta Health's watch list with an active infection rate of 53.5 per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday, 46 people were hospitalized from the disease including seven in ICUs.

On Monday, the province's top doctor Deena Hinshaw said the growth in cases in the Edmonton area has been connected to gatherings like weddings, funerals, family reunions and backyard parties.

"There has been a particularly high attack rate in family gatherings," Hinshaw said.