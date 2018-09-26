Edmonton police said one person was in hospital, and a man was in custody, after an assault at a south side night club early Wednesday morning.

Police told CTV News officers were called to Union Hall, on 99 Street and Argyll Road, at about 12:30 a.m. over a reported assault.

EPS said a 32-year-old man was involved in a dispute inside the establishment, and was injured in the assault.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man was arrested, and EPS said charges are pending.