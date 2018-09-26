Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One in custody after overnight assault at Union Hall
Police tape could be seen outside Union Hall, on 99 St. and Argyll Rd., early Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:33AM MDT
Edmonton police said one person was in hospital, and a man was in custody, after an assault at a south side night club early Wednesday morning.
Police told CTV News officers were called to Union Hall, on 99 Street and Argyll Road, at about 12:30 a.m. over a reported assault.
EPS said a 32-year-old man was involved in a dispute inside the establishment, and was injured in the assault.
The man was treated on the scene by paramedics, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 21-year-old man was arrested, and EPS said charges are pending.