One killed in south central Edmonton garage fire

A person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were dispatched to the blaze near 109 Street and 77 Avenue at 5 p.m., with crews arriving six minutes later.

"When they arrived on scene, they did see the garage was involved and did start fire attack," said Troy Brady, Edmonton fire district chief.

Six fire trucks responded to the detached garage behind what appeared to be a boarded-up home. Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics arrived at the scene but did not transport any patients.

"Once inside, crews did find one deceased [person]. That's all the information they have on that right now," Brady added.

No further details were available as fire and police investigators were searching for a cause.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for comment.