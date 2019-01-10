Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One person in custody after home invasion
Police are investigating after a home invasion over the noon hour on January 10, 2019. (DARCY SEATON/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 1:42PM MST
One person is in custody after an incident involving police in the area of 127 Avenue and 95A Street over the noon hour on Thursday.
Police received a call about a home invasion shortly before noon, as well as reports that a number of people fled the home.
One person was arrested, but police are not releasing any further information, as they say the investigation is ongoing.