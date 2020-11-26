EDMONTON -- An outbreak has been declared at the Edmonton Convention Centre, which is temporarily housing some of the city’s homeless.

Officials did not say how many cases have been linked to the outbreak.

The agencies running the shelter did say, however, the people who tested positive were taken to an isolation space in the facility until they were taken to an isolation space run by Alberta Health Services.

They added contact tracing was started.

The shelter will remain open and continue offering meals, medical services, overdose prevention, and cultural and housing supports.

Non-essential programming will be suspended for two weeks.

It began taking people in Oct. 30. There is room for about 400 people during the day and 300 overnight.

Edmonton’s Bissell Centre, Boyle Street, Bent Arrow and The Mustard Seed organizations are operating it together.