EDMONTON -- Camp Pekiwewin is supposed to shut down Tuesday by the city’s order, but some residents say they’d rather spend the winter at the Rossdale camp than the temporary accommodations that have been set up around Edmonton.

Some residents told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday they have no plans on leaving the encampment they call home, despite a city notice delivered at 9 a.m. ordering the site closed.

“The Camp Pekiwewin land is considered Parkland under City Bylaw 2202,” part of it reads.

“As individuals are now leaving the camp, the City needs to do an extensive clean-up of this Parkland… This means you need to leave the site as soon as possible.”

Many campsites remained set up and occupied as of noon.

Those who were staying said they felt safer at the camp than the shelters.

For those who do want warmer accommodations, city buses were chartered to help individuals move to the Edmonton Convention Centre throughout the day.

That shelter is being operated by Boyle Street Community Services, The Mustard Seed, Bissell Centre, and the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

Although some police cars and a dump truck were at the camp early Tuesday morning, according to residents, only peace officers remained at the site later to help escort buses to the convention centre.

Shelter options for Edmonton’s homeless also include a south-side warehouse run by The Mustard Seed and the Commonwealth Stadium operated by Hope Mission.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset