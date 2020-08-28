EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a skydiving crash north of Edmonton on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a field east of Haley Lake near the Westlock Airport just before 2 p.m.

A 36-year-old man from Ontario was found dead in the field.

The Transportation Safety Board and Occupational Health and Safety are both investigating the cause of the crash.

Police said Friday evening that they do not believe there is anything criminal about the incident.