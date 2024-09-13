EDMONTON
Opening of partially completed overpass above east Edmonton train tracks welcomed

Half of a new overpass over the train tracks at 50 Street in Edmonton's east end is now open, relieving traffic congestion that had long been the bane of motorists.

On Friday, the northbound section of the $121-million overpass opened for use.

"The frustrations were real. I felt those frustrations," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said of the reaction of local drivers he's heard over his time on city council.

"I'm glad it's done."

For the weekend, traffic will go northbound only on the new partial overpass. By Monday, it'll be split and go both directions.

The second half of the overpass is slated for completion by summer 2026.

