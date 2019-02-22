

CTV Edmonton





Operations are still suspended at the Entwistle pellet plant where several workers were injured in a fire and explosion on Feb. 11.

One contractor is still in hospital and six employees and five contractors were treated for minor injuries after the incident at Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

The cause of the explosion hasn’t been determined, and Occupational Health and Safety is still conducting an investigation, but a spokesperson for the plant says the site has been released back to the company.

All of the employees are still receiving wages and benefits while work is stopped at the facility.

The spokesperson says work is expected to resume in March, and a decision on whether full production can continue will follow the outcome of the investigation.

Pinnacle says they have engaged a critical incident counsellor to offer one-on-one and group counselling sessions for employees.