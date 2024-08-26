EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Organizers cancel Jasper Folk Music Festival in wake of devastating wildfires

    A devastated residential block in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken A devastated residential block in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
    Share

    Jasper's annual folk music festival has been cancelled.

    Organizers for the event planned Sept. 6-7 for Commemoration Park in the Jasper National Park townsite said in a message to email-list subscribers it's been called off in the wake of the devastating wildfires that burned a significant portion of the community.

    "While we were eager to bring people together and offer a much-needed respite through arts and culture, the challenges and the extent of recovery efforts have proven to be insurmountable at this time," staff of the Jasper Folk Music Festival said in the message.

    The Strumbellas had been tagged to headline this year's festival. Frazey Ford, DJ Shub and Leonard Sumner had also been on the bill.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News