Organizers cancel Jasper Folk Music Festival in wake of devastating wildfires

Jasper's annual folk music festival has been cancelled.

Organizers for the event planned Sept. 6-7 for Commemoration Park in the Jasper National Park townsite said in a message to email-list subscribers it's been called off in the wake of the devastating wildfires that burned a significant portion of the community.

"While we were eager to bring people together and offer a much-needed respite through arts and culture, the challenges and the extent of recovery efforts have proven to be insurmountable at this time," staff of the Jasper Folk Music Festival said in the message.

The Strumbellas had been tagged to headline this year's festival. Frazey Ford, DJ Shub and Leonard Sumner had also been on the bill.