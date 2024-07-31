Ottawa contributes $23.7M to Blatchford energy system

Edmonton's carbon-neutral community will receive $23.7 million for its energy system from the federal government, officials announced on Wednesday.

Federal minister and Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault made the announcement on behalf of the ministry of energy and natural resources that morning in front of Energy Centre One in Blatchford.

"This is not only going to drive down emissions and lower monthly housing expenses in Edmonton, but it's also going to ensure we have long-term access to the affordable, reliable and plentiful power sources our city needs to keep growing and developing," he said.

Blatchford's energy system – a city-owned utility called Blatchford Renewable Energy – will consist of several energy production centres throughout the community from which energy will be circulated to homes and businesses.

It will also use geoexchange, sewer heat recovery and solar panels.

Officials estimate Blatchford buildings will produce 75 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the average Edmonton home.

The goal is for the future community of 30,000 to be sustained fully by renewable energy.

According to Mayor Amerjeet Sohi, the federal dollars will be used to install an additional heat pump and auxiliary equipment in Blatchford, as well as the design and construction of a distribution pipe network and sewer heat exchange energy centre.