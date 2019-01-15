

Alex Antoneshyn, Karyn Mulcahy, CTV Edmonton





The federal government will contribute $2.5 million to the multi-million dollar rebuilding of Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre.

Two days after the fourth-anniversary of the fire that destroyed the city landmark, government officials announced a collaborative effort to reconstruct Roxy Theatre—“bigger and better than before.”

The rebuilding will result in a 14,600-square foot facility at the theatre’s original location on 124 Street. The fully-accessible space will consist of a 200-seat black box theatre, an 80-seat studio theatre, a rehearsal hall and gallery.

“This will allow the Roxy, in a very real sense, to rise from the ashes,” said Randy Boissonnault, Edmonton Centre MP, who made the announcement in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The project will cost a total of $12.5 million. Ottawa’s contribution will be made from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to the Theatre Network Society.

To date, the Theatre Network Society has received contributions and raised funds totaling $10 million, including $2.5 from the province and $500,000 from the City of Edmonton.

In 2018, the Theatre Network Society received $330,270 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for pre-construction design work. Construction will start in the spring, and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“It is inspiring to think of the many careers that have been launched by the Roxy Theatre, and the many more that are to come,” said Jared Tabler, president of the society’s board of directors.

Nextfest, an arts festival presented by the Theatre Network Sosciety, will also be hosted in the new building.

Roxy Theatre, originally a cinema, was built in 1938 and became a live theatre venue in 1990.