The Edmonton Food Bank is hoping its biggest summer donation drive can help fill their empty shelves.

The organization will be at Edmonton’s Heritage Days Festival collecting non-perishable food items, as well as monetary donations to help fund their various programs.

Marjorie Bencz, the Executive Director of the city's food bank, says that there is a lot of room for donations at their warehouse.

“There’s a lot of empty space and there’s not a lot of product here to give in our hamper programs,” adding, “at this time of year our inventory and supplies are very low.”

The food bank has set a target of $50,000 kilograms of food during their summer drive to replenish their stocks. The charity continues to serve $20,000-25,000 people with the hamper program alone.

Festival goers can also leave behind their unused food tickets which the food bank can cash in as a donation. The Edmonton Heritage Festival runs from Aug. 3-5.