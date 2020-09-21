Advertisement
Outbreak declared in men's residence on University of Alberta campus
EDMONTON -- There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Alberta's St. Joseph's College men's residence.
The university said Alberta Health Services confirmed five cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The affected individuals are now isolating. As a precaution, the other 14 residents will be self-isolating for the next two weeks.
The cases involve the athletics community and the U of A has temporarily suspended all in-person varsity athletics for the next 14 days.
"St. Joseph’s College is working closely with AHS and the University of Alberta Public Health Response Team to support contact tracing and to care for the health and isolation needs of those impacted," a statement posted online on Sept. 20 reads.
The other residences on campus are considered safe and the risk of exposure is low. According to the university, AHS said classes, labs and research can carry on as planned this week.