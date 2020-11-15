EDMONTON -- Twelve MacEwan University theatre students are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, the dozen students make up a quarter of a cohort of 45 in the program.

Classes were moved online after the first positive diagnosis, and will remain online until Nov. 30.

The students last saw each other face-to-face on campus Oct. 23.

Despite the outbreak, Alberta Health Services and Occupational Health and Safety have found the risk to the university’s general population “extremely low,” a statement from MacEwan reads.

As such, the school says it is not required to take any further action.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely. We extend our best wishes for a restful recovery to the members of our community who are in isolation.”