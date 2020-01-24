EDMONTON -- A fire broke out at the women's prison in west Edmonton overnight.

Five women were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

Crews were called to the prison at 11:27 p.m. Thursday night. The fire was reportedly under control by 1 a.m.

EFRS was alerted to the fire by the institution's fire system. The building's sprinkler system went off and helped to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.