EDMONTON -- A home under construction in Griesbach was destroyed by fire Monday night.

The fire at 203 Griesbach Road in northeast Edmonton was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday morning, making sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services tells CTV News Edmonton that investigators will return to the site on Tuesday morning.