Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS

Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.

At 11:21 p.m., Edmonton Fire was called to the area of 110 Avenue and 96 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood. Five units responded within minutes of the call.

When crews arrived, the house was on fire and appeared to be abandoned, according to EFRS. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof as crews attacked the fire.

No evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported, added Edmonton Fire.

The blaze was declared out at 3:42 a.m.