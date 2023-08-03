Paint thrown on homeless man sleeping in Spruce Grove park: police

Police are looking for a person or persons who threw paint on a homeless man and his belongings in Spruce Grove.

The attack happened on July 25 between 11 a.m. and noon as the man slept in a park area in the city.

"This assault was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable individual who was sleeping," Mounties wrote in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.