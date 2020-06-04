Advertisement
Pair charged after Morinville Mounties seize 6 vehicles
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 12:34PM MDT
These are among the six stolen vehicles recovered by Morinville RCMP (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- Morinville RCMP say officers have recovered six stolen vehicles leading to charges against two individuals.
Charles Ameyaw, 41, and Jamie Saffa,29, have both been charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime (over $5000).
The pair have been released and are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Morinville on July 16, 2020.
Police initially reported the pair were accused of stealing five vehicles worth an estimated $400,000, but corrected the tally to six vehicles on Thursday.