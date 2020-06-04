EDMONTON -- Morinville RCMP say officers have recovered six stolen vehicles leading to charges against two individuals.

Charles Ameyaw, 41, and Jamie Saffa,29, have both been charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime (over $5000).

The pair have been released and are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Morinville on July 16, 2020.

Police initially reported the pair were accused of stealing five vehicles worth an estimated $400,000, but corrected the tally to six vehicles on Thursday.