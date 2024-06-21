Pair of men also wanted in Sask. connected to Edmonton robberies, carjacking

Two men are responsible for three robberies and an armed carjacking, police say.

Investigators released pictures of Michael Sanderson, 35, and Grandon Gariepy, 38, on Friday, asking for the public's help finding them.

They were caught on security cameras allegedly robbing a restaurant near 130 Avenue and 82 Street on June 5, armed with bear spray and a sawed-off shotgun.

They were captured on camera again on June 17 allegedly robbing a cannabis shop at 131 Avenue and 82 Street with a handgun.

Police have also connected them to an armed carjacking on June 12 near 132 Avenue and 82 Street, a theft at Wetaskiwin's Walmart on June 16, and robbery-related offences out of Moose Jaw, Sask.

Investigators asked anyone with information about their location to contact police or Crime Stoppers and said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.