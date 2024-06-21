EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pair of men also wanted in Sask. connected to Edmonton robberies, carjacking

    Share

    Two men are responsible for three robberies and an armed carjacking, police say.

    Investigators released pictures of Michael Sanderson, 35, and Grandon Gariepy, 38, on Friday, asking for the public's help finding them.

    They were caught on security cameras allegedly robbing a restaurant near 130 Avenue and 82 Street on June 5, armed with bear spray and a sawed-off shotgun.

    They were captured on camera again on June 17 allegedly robbing a cannabis shop at 131 Avenue and 82 Street with a handgun.

    Police have also connected them to an armed carjacking on June 12 near 132 Avenue and 82 Street, a theft at Wetaskiwin's Walmart on June 16, and robbery-related offences out of Moose Jaw, Sask.

    Investigators asked anyone with information about their location to contact police or Crime Stoppers and said both men should be considered armed and dangerous. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world

    Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News