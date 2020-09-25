EDMONTON -- Two Alberta Mounties are facing charges after investigations into separate incidents in September while they were off duty.

Const. Ryan Deroche, 34, allegedly threatened a woman in her home on Sept. 14, RCMP said.

Deroche, who has been with the RCMP for eight years, was charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The Edson RCMP detachment suspended him without pay after the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Const. Joshua Jackson, 25, allegedly threw a cellphone at a woman on Sept. 17, RCMP said. She was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Jackson was charged with one count of assault with a weapon. He's been with the RCMP for five months.

The Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment removed him from his general patrol duties and gave him an administrative role.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.