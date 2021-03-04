EDMONTON -- The curtain will come down on the University of Concordia’s School of Music next month.

The school is closing the program after several decades.

“The Concordia Symphony Orchestra has been operating since 1988,” said Concordia spokesperson Bridget Burgess. “The School of Music has been a really important part of our history, and it's been a really great way for Concordia University of Edmonton to reach out to members of the community and to serve as a convener bringing people together to share in different musical programs and ensembles.”

But on March 31, the music rooms will go silent. The decision had to be made because of the changing academic landscape due the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The music program itself has been operating at a loss, and school staff say that shutting it down was the best option. But they also want to make it clear that the closure has no reflection on the quality of the classes, teachers, and students.

“While it's been such an honor to serve as a convener and as a host, our focus really needs to be on our students and our academic programs, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.” explained Burgess.

School officials hope some of the programs and ensembles will be able to continue operating outside of the university.