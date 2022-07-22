Pandemic grads given chance to walk across U of A stage for diploma

Pandemic grads given chance to walk across U of A stage for diploma

University of Alberta Chancellor Peggy Garritty congratulates graduates on July 22, 2022. University of Alberta Chancellor Peggy Garritty congratulates graduates on July 22, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island