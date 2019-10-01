Parents charged after baby left alone in casino parking lot with windows open
Officers responded to Pure Casino after security found a child alone in a parked vehicle.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:30PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:08PM MDT
Police are investigating after an 18-month-old child was left alone inside a vehicle while the parents were inside a south Edmonton casino.
The incident happened at Pure Casino Edmonton.
Officers responded to the scene after casino security found the child alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say staff was able to access the child because the vehicle’s windows had been left open most of the way.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the cold baby was taken into care by police, and the parents were charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention and abandonment of a child.
Investigators believe the child was in the vehicle alone for about an hour.