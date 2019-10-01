

CTV News Edmonton





Police are investigating after an 18-month-old child was left alone inside a vehicle while the parents were inside a south Edmonton casino.

The incident happened at Pure Casino Edmonton.

Officers responded to the scene after casino security found the child alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say staff was able to access the child because the vehicle’s windows had been left open most of the way.

Since when did it become an acceptable practice to leave your 18 month old child inside of your insecure car in a casino parking lot while you and your wife gamble and drink the night away? Child apprehended and both parents were charged. #frustratedpoliceofficer #yeg #eps — Cst Braithwaite (@CstBraithwaite) October 1, 2019

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the cold baby was taken into care by police, and the parents were charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention and abandonment of a child.

Investigators believe the child was in the vehicle alone for about an hour.