EDMONTON -- A transition to an automated parking system at the Edmonton Expo Centre is complete—but it has also cost 32 cashiers their jobs.

The convention centre says all manually operated entrance gates were converted to automatic technology last week.

It means that parking cashiers who man booths will no longer have jobs, but they have all been offered positions in other departments.

"We continue to work to transition these staff to roles within the venue," the centre said in a statement. Parking attendants will remain in the lot to direct and assist drivers.

The upgrade is intended to decrease wait times at the Expo Centre parking lot, which contains 3,800 stalls.

Instead of paying at a cashier booth, drivers will now receive a ticket at the terminal and pay for their parking at payment stations in the convention centre.

They'll then scan their paid ticket at an exit gate to leave.

Parking prices are also going down by one dollar from $16 to $15 per day.

A map of pay stations in the Expo Centre is available below:

(Map: Edmonton Expo Centre)