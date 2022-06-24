Parkland RCMP ask for help to find man missing for 7 weeks

Parkland RCMP ask for help to find man missing for 7 weeks

James Kip Logan in a photo provided by Parkland RCMP. James Kip Logan in a photo provided by Parkland RCMP.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island