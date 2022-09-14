Parole revoked for Edmonton man after drug seizure in Leduc

An Edmonton man out on parole has had his parole revoked after police seized drugs, ammunition, and weapons during a traffic stop in Leduc.

Mounties spotted a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 7 and performed a traffic stop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 434 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine, ammunition, brass knuckles, a scale, drug packaging, and $2,660.

Tyler James Bjornstad, 35, of Edmonton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance – cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, obstruct a police officer, fail to comply with a weapons prohibition.

He remains in custody and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Sept. 22.

Police say Bjornstad was in violation of the conditions of his parole and it was revoked by Corrections Canada.

“This is a significant seizure of drugs that we removed from the streets of the Leduc”, Insp. Jeff McBeth of the Leduc RCMP said in a written release. “There is no doubt that this seizure represents a significant disruption to the drug trafficking activity in the community”.