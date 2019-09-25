Part of historic Edmonton school demolished as upgrades get underway
Part of a breezeway connected to the 1914-building was torn down to make way for a modernized facility. Sept. 25, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:17AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:39AM MDT
Hundreds of students and staff gathered at an Edmonton high school to mark the launch of a major modernization project.
A breezeway at Highlands School was partially torn down as the project got underway Wednesday.
The modernization project will see the former junior high become a K-9 school and accept students from Mount Royal and Montrose schools, which will shut down once the renovations are complete.
The 1914-built building has undergone multiple upgrades and renovations but has retained its original façade for more than a century.
The school is listed on Edmonton’s Inventory of Historic Resources.
