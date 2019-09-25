Hundreds of students and staff gathered at an Edmonton high school to mark the launch of a major modernization project.

A breezeway at Highlands School was partially torn down as the project got underway Wednesday.

The modernization project will see the former junior high become a K-9 school and accept students from Mount Royal and Montrose schools, which will shut down once the renovations are complete.

The 1914-built building has undergone multiple upgrades and renovations but has retained its original façade for more than a century.

The school is listed on Edmonton’s Inventory of Historic Resources.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.