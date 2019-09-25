EDMONTON -- Stantec Tower has been sold to a German real estate company in what is being called "Edmonton's biggest-ever office deal."

The Katz Group and One Properties sold the 29 floors of commercial space to Deka Immobilien for approximately 345 million euros, the German company said on its website.

“World-class cities need world-class developers with vision to attract world-class investors, and Deka Immobilien’s purchase of Stantec Tower speaks to this international firm’s confidence in the importance of ICE District and the positive impact it will have on the rest of this city’s downtown core moving forward," CBRE Edmonton Managing Director David Young said.

The SKY Residences, which occupy floors 30 to 66, are not included in the sale.