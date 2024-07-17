EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man hospitalized after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue

    A section of Whyte Avenue near 93 Street was closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, for a police investigation. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A section of Whyte Avenue near 93 Street was closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, for a police investigation. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man is in hospital after being shot by police on Wednesday morning.

    The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 82 Avenue and 93 Street around midnight.

    It was reported that a man was waving a gun in the air and pointing it at another person.

    "When police arrived, they observed the suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun at a transit bus. A confrontation then took place, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man," EPS wrote in a Wednesday news release.

    The man was taken into custody, and taken to hospital by EMS, where he remains in stable condition.

    Police say a replica handgun was recovered at the scene.

    No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the shooting.

