Man hospitalized after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue

A man is in hospital after being shot by police on Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 82 Avenue and 93 Street around midnight.

It was reported that a man was waving a gun in the air and pointing it at another person.

"When police arrived, they observed the suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun at a transit bus. A confrontation then took place, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man," EPS wrote in a Wednesday news release.

The man was taken into custody, and taken to hospital by EMS, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say a replica handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the shooting.