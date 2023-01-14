Pat Rehn will not run for re-election in 2023

The MLA representing Lesser Slave Lake will not be seeking re-election in Alberta's upcoming general election.

In a letter to constituents obtained by CTV News Edmonton on Saturday, United Conservative Party member Pat Rehn said he would finish his current term but not make a bid for the seat again.

"In Lesser Slave Lake, we dream big and fight hard for those dreams," Rehn said. "We follow in the steps of generations of pioneers who have always found inspiration in the beauty of Lesser Slave Lake as we do."

Rehn said he remains "proud" of his service and the work the "wonderful" UCP caucus has completed, including promoting jobs in the province, balancing the budget, and "always putting Albertans first."

"[I] see eager individuals seeking to put their names forward to represent our constituency, and I have the utmost confidence that Lesser Slave Lake will continue to be excellently represented in our provincial assembly by a fresh voice," he added.

Rehn was one of several UCP elected officials and staff that drew public ire after ignoring the advice of health officials and their own government by travelling abroad during the 2020 pandemic holiday season.

At that time, he posted a photo of himself in a blue t-shirt on social media with the caption, "Merry Christmas from our cave to yours," appearing to be taken at a theme park in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

He also faced criticism from residents within his constituency and the entire Slave Lake Council in 2021, who challenged his chronic absenteeism, ill-preparedness at meetings and lack of presence in the riding.

In a statement then, Rehn acknowledged he travelled to Texas to manage businesses there but still calls the Slave Lake area his home.

"To be clear, I have residences in Slave Lake and Edmonton. I do not own any property in Texas whatsoever. Yes, I do continue to own businesses – businesses that are fully disclosed and compliant with Alberta’s Ethics Commissioner. And yes, I have needed to travel to Texas within the past year to address essential business matters. I, of course, complied with all health requirements when doing so," Rehn wrote in January 2021.

He was removed from the UCP caucus and sat as an independent but was welcomed back six months later.

"While I do not intend to seek reelection, this does not mean my advocacy for the people of Lesser Slave Lake will end, nor will the dozens of friendships I've had the pleasure of making over my time in public life be forgotten," Rehn's announcement letter read.

"The people of Lesser Slave Lake have routinely been my inspiration throughout my time in politics with their words of encouragement and even sometimes criticism. The advocacy and opinions of our people empower our democratic process."

The Alberta general election is scheduled to be held in May 2023.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato