Pedestrian, 21, killed in crash in northern Alberta

A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking on a road in northern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called to Yellowhead Road in the Wabasca-Desmarais area around 10:20 p.m. on April 14.

Mounties say officers and EMS provided first aid to the woman, but she died on scene.

Police have not said if the driver will face charges.

No further information is expected to be released.

Wabasca-Desmarais is about 330 kilometres north of Edmonton.