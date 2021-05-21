Advertisement
Pedestrian struck and killed in northwest Edmonton: police
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 2:42PM MDT
Police tape ropes off the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the area of 129 Avenue and 126 Street Friday afternoon. (CTV News Edmonton/ Brandon Lynch)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in the Calder area Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to 129 Avenue and 126 Street at approximately 1 p.m.
The male, whose age and identity was not release, was already dead when they arrived.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area for a few hours as police investigate.