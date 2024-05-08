'Perfect for every skill level': Edmonton golf course attracting new and experienced golfers from all walks of life

A so-called forgotten golf course in Edmonton is becoming popular thanks to a local golf pro.

"Golf is for everyone," Garrett Hadfield told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "We want everyone to be playing this game, because it's the best game, and you can play it forever."

Hadfield was hired by the City of Edmonton as the director of golf at the Rundle Park Golf Course in 2022.

"We got here and it was our mission to just reintroduce people to run the park because it is just such a fun little golf course."

"We've seen a huge uptick in clientele. Return customers, seniors, juniors, 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds, men, women, children, everyone comes out here."

Hadfield describes the course as perfect for beginners, but also challenging enough for an experienced golfer.

"Now that we've changed the scorecard, we do have a few par fours. We've seen someone shoot under par. But as a par three golf course, from what I understand no one's ever even shot par before."

"It's just the funnest little golf course that is literally perfect for every skill level."

In addition to making some updates to the course, Hadfield has used his company, Goat Track, which sells casual golf apparel, to make the game more accessible to everyone.

"You walk into our pro shop and it's not like a normal golf pro shop. It's kind of a little bit more skateboard shop. Just really, really leaning on the casual side of things.

"When we do get beginners that come out we try to make them feel as welcome as possible. I would say on any given weekend 20 per cent of our players are brand new to golf."

Goat Track also puts on events to encourage new players to try the game.

"We started having social events where we would book tee times and we would pair people with other people that they had never met before."

"We've seen a lot of different ethnicities, different sexual orientations, we've had all sorts of people come up to our events."

Hadfield says a portion of sales from Goat Track are also donated to help parents get kids involved in the game.

Garrett Hadfield shows off the merchandise at the pro shop at Rundle Park Golf Course. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)

"We've amassed eight sets of junior rentals. The rule of thumb here is if they fit, they're free. So if you have a young kid out there that wants to try golf, we'll give you clubs to use, we'll give you balls to use, we'll give you tees to use."

He says it's already paid off for some young golfers.

"We had an uncle, brought in his two nephews to try golf because he was a golfer. He was coming to rent all the clubs and all that sort of stuff. I overheard him say, 'We're only doing nine holes. I can't afford to do it all.' I said, 'Oh, no, no, the kids' stuff is completely free.'"

"That first year he came back four times. The next season the kids came with their own clothes."

The course is also hosting a Golf Gal event for all female golfers on May 18 and June 1. The event is free for girls under 18, and $30 for all other women.

Since Hadfield took over in 2022, the course has seen a 60 per cent increase in revenue, and 50 per cent more rounds were played on the course within the first year.

For more information about what's happening at the Rundle Park Golf Course, visit them on social media or check out Goat Track.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny