EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service detectives are trying to track down a suspect after a person was stabbed several times in a central Edmonton neighbourhood Thursday.

Police were called to a residential block on 105 Street at 114 Avenue around 4 p.m.

A victim was found with multiple stab wounds and was transported to hospital with injuries that police described to CTV News Edmonton as “not life threatening.”

Six police cruisers and an ambulance were on scene and officers taped off two houses, including the front yards and the alleyway behind them.

Police are not sure what led to the stabbing or exactly where it occurred.

No arrest had been made as of 8:30 p.m.