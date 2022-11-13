Pharmacists adapting to meet demand for children's cold and flu medications
While pharmacy shelves may not be stocked with children's cold and flu medication as Canada deals with a national shortage, local pharmacists say parents have other options to help their children get the medicine they need.
For months, the children's versions of branded Tylenol and Advil, along with their generic equivalents containing the same drugs of acetaminophen and ibuprofen, respectively, have been challenging to come by.
"We've never seen something like this on this kind of a scale," said Shawn Liu, a pharmacist at Access Pharmacy.
Health Canada says the national supply shortage in children's medication is due to an "unprecedent demand" that started this summer, with manufacturers increasing production.
The federal agency has also recently approved the "exceptional" importation of ibuprofen from the U.S., and is working on securing acetaminophen from Australia.
Another common antibiotic prescribed by pharmacists to help sick young children, amoxicillin, is in short supply as the country faces a surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
- Online learning, event cancellations considered as Edmonton school absences total 21K
- 'These situations happen': LaGrange leaving school illness spike to administrators, AHS
'SHELVES HAVE BEEN SITTING EMPTY'
Liu said that unusual surge caught many suppliers off guard, with many still struggling to catch up with pent-up demand.
"Our shelves have been sitting empty for at least the past two months," Liu said. "We have been checking our warehouse every day without any luck."
"It's really hard to say when they will be available again," he added. "At least until the surge in respiratory virus starts to decline, that might be late spring or early summer."
It's forced his pharmacy and others to adapt since so many concerned parents have been seeking alternative options for safe anti-fever medications for young children.
- Here's how you can protect your kids against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV
- Influenza, COVID-19 vaccines important to prevent 'twindemic': expert
'WE WANT TO HELP'
Many are now relying on compounded medications, formulations prepared by special pharmacies when a prescription from a physician or other authorized prescription is obtained.
"It's pretty much the exact same thing that you would find over the counter with the children's Advil and Tylenol," explained Michelle Tang, a prescribing pharmacist at PharmaSave Southgate. "We flavour it, especially for kids."
"We've been working with our compounding pharmacy to get this product in," Tang said. "We want to help parents manage (their children's) symptoms right away and quickly."
A local company is helping connect pharmacists and parents looking for compounded medication during the supply shortage.
Morenike Olaosebikan, a pharmacist with more than a decade of experience, founded Kemnet and adapted the growing platform to help in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
To order using the online tool, a person must either have a prescription or enter their contact information to have a qualified prescriber contact them to confirm the compounded drugs are right for their situation and symptoms.
"We made it really easy," Olaosebikan told CTV News Edmonton. "You just go on there, and you place a request with the closest pharmacist to you, or if you are not able to find one that is close to you, whichever one makes sense to you."
She says the service has seen a steady stream of requests as parents try to help their kids cope.
"It's more than usual," Olaosebikan said. "I am really thankful to be of service in this way and to see other pharmacists with good intentions support families in our communities."
- Edmonton pharmaceutical company gives parents options during children's drug shortage
- 'Consumer-driven demand' drives shortage of children's pain, fever meds
'JUST ASK'
Another option for parents is simply to speak with their pharmacist, who can help prepare certain adult versions of cold medication at toddler or kid-friendly doses.
While some parents may find information about dosages online, Liu cautions them from trying to make their own without checking with an expert.
While some products labelled as cold and sinus medication for adults can be crushed or adjusted for children, he says not all are safe or recommended for toddlers.
"I encourage all parents to speak to a pharmacist first before making your own Tylenol or Advil (for your kids)," Liu said.
"We want to help families," Tang echoed. "We want to help prevent children and infants from going to the hospital. With everything going on, we just want to be there for them."
"Just ask," she added.
With files from CTV News Atlantic's Heidi Petracek and CTV News.ca
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
What's happening at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been 'unauthorized access' and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Calgary
-
Vigil held for man killed in Falconridge shooting, suspect in custody
Family and friends of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday morning gathered a day later for a vigil in the area where he died.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
UCP rejects Wellwood appeal to run for nomination in Livingstone-Macleod
The woman disqualified from running for the UCP nomination in a southern Alberta riding has lost her appeal of that decision from the party.
Saskatoon
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Regina
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers still waiting for financial assistance nearly two months post-Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they are still waiting for financial assistance.
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., result of theft: Nova Scotia Power
A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S. on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
Montreal
-
Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News. Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
-
Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal
A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
Ottawa
-
'We're not going back to 2020': Eastern Ontario doc on mask recommendation
One of eastern Ontario’s top doctors says a coming mask recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health is one of the strongest moves outside of a mandate to help curb the spread of viruses in the community, but a mandate has not been ruled out completely.
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
Cancer warning labels on alcohol would not reinvent wheel, Senator says
A Canadian Senator has introduced legislation that, if passed, would require warning labels on alcohol similar to those on cigarettes, cautioning consumers about a link with cancer.
Kitchener
-
'I can't eat another bite': Cambridge crêperie holds competitive eating challenge
The crepe cake is a tasty treat, but on Sunday, three diners didn’t have time to savour each bite as they competed in a crepe cake eating contest.
-
Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus
Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.
-
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire on North Bay U18 Trappers hockey team bus closes part of Hwy 11
A bus carrying the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team caught fire Sunday evening on Highway 11. All players are safe but all equipment and belongings were lost in the blaze.
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
-
Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
-
Bombers' fans out in full force ahead of West Final
It might be a tad chilly outside, but that didn’t stop Bombers' fans from embracing the playoff football atmosphere before the CFL West Final at IG Field.
Vancouver
-
Police incident closes 3 SkyTrain stations on Expo Line
A police incident has forced the closure of the Metrotown, Patterson and Royal Oak SkyTrain stations Sunday evening, according to TransLink.
-
Canucks fan says misogyny a factor after man belittled her cheering at a game
Vancouver Canucks fan Hayley Montes was left rattled after being belittled by another spectator in the stands – an incident she says is an example of the kind of misogyny in sports directed at female fans, journalists and athletes.
-
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.