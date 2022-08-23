Edmonton pharmaceutical company gives parents options during children's drug shortage

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships

    A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.

  • Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole

    A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.