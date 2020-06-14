Advertisement
Philippine Heritage Month celebrated in Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 4:27PM MDT
Philippine Heritage Month celebration in Edmonton on June 14, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Filipino community held a parade this morning to celebrate Philippine Heritage Month.
Participants got creative and decorated their vehicles with streamers, balloons, and flags of the Philippines.
The group also celebrated Philippines independence that happened 122 years ago this month.
More than 160,000 people of Filipino descent live in Alberta.
In 2018, Alberta was the first province to proclaim June as Philippine Heritage Month.