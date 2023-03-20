Photo of 'person of interest' released in connection to western Alberta homicide

Police have released photos of what they are calling a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation in western Alberta.

The man was captured by surveillance footage driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson the early morning of Feb. 18 at Hinton's Shell gas station. Hinton is located 280 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A "person of interest" in the Feb. 21, 2023, homicide of Robert Zibauer in Grande Cache, Alta., is seen in this Feb. 18, 2023, photo at a Hinton gas station. (Provided by RCMP.)

Three days later, police would find 52-year-old local resident Robert Zibauer shot to death in Grande Cache, about 145 kilometres northwest of Hinton.

Announcing the death on Feb. 22, Mounties at that time asked the public for security footage of a Hyundai Tucson with "frontend damage" from the morning of Feb. 21.

RCMP did not provide any other detail about the man in the Feb. 18 photos from Hinton. They were taken between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

RCMP in Grande Cache, Alta., are looking for a 2018 Hyundai Tucson -- captured on surveillance footage on Feb. 18, 2023, at a Hinton gas station -- as well as its driver in connection to the homicide of Robert Zibauer on Feb 21, 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Grande Cache RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.