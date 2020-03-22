EDMONTON -- A local photographer is giving people the chance to strike a pose, from a safe distance.

Jeff Woodward spent Sunday snapping photos of people on their front porches, from the safety of the sidewalk.

He got the idea from photographers across the country that aren't letting COVID-19 get in the way of their work.

Woodward put a call out on his social media for participants, and he says the response has been positive.

He completed 10 sessions Sunday.