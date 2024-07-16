EDMONTON
    • Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP

    A white 2000 Dodge Ram with silver rims was stolen in Millet on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Supplied) A white 2000 Dodge Ram with silver rims was stolen in Millet on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Supplied)
    Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.

    They were leaving the pickleball court around 11 p.m. when one of them noticed someone in his truck, RCMP said.

    He asked the thief what he was doing and tried to stop him from stealing the truck, police added. The thief then pulled out a knife and two other men jumped out of a nearby truck.

    Two of the men had knives and another had a gun.

    The victims went back to the pickleball courts and the thieves stole the truck and fled the area, police said.

    RCMP are searching for the stolen vehicle, a white 2000 Dodge Ram with silver rims.

    The suspects are in their early 20s and were wearing dark clothing, police said.

    The other vehicle involved in the robbery was an early 2000s Chevrolet 2500 truck.

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call RCMP at 780-312-7200.

