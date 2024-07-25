EDMONTON
Police believe same man linked to bank robberies in Edmonton and Spruce Grove

Photos of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the Terwillegar Heights neighbourhood. (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Photos of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the Terwillegar Heights neighbourhood. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
Investigators are working to identify a man who may be responsible for two bank robberies in as many days in the capital region.

On July 18, police said a man entered a Servus Credit Union in the area of 23 Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road and suggested he had a gun.

He arrived and left the bank on foot, and he was last seen leaving the Magrath Professional Centre walking toward a residential path south of 23 Avenue.

EPS believe the man may be the same man who robbed a CIBC in Spruce Grove the day prior.

Anyone with information about the man or incidents is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Parkland RCMP at 1-825-220-7267. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

