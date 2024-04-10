Police confirm homicide, suicide in southwest Edmonton shooting

Autopsies on the men who died in a southwest shooting on Monday have confirmed their causes of death, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that 56-year-old Buta Singh Gill died of gunshot wounds in a homicide and that a 49-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

Another man, a 51-year-old man employed by Gill, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Multiple sources told CTV News Edmonton on Monday the shooter was a roofer who had done work for Gill's construction company and fatally shot himself.

EPS said in the release no charges will be laid in the case as "the suspect is deceased," adding that investigators are looking into whether the incident is related to a series of recent extortions targetting home builders from South Asian communities.