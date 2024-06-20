Police investigate fatal downtown shooting

The downtown shooting death of a man last week is under investigation by Edmonton police.

Officers responded to a report of a man in medical distress on Friday at 3:50 a.m. near 102 Avenue and 103 Street.

Police and paramedics both made life-saving efforts for the 19-year-old soon after arrival to the scene.

He was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives are on the case due to what police calls "suspicious circumstances" in the man's death.

An autopsy done on Monday found the man died from a gunshot wound.

His manner of death has yet to be determined.